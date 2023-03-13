On Tuesday, Avenged Sevenfold is announcing … something?

Avenged Sevenfold is announcing something on Tuesday — we’re just not sure what.

After many online clues, the band has now unveiled an official countdown video, which reveals that the big announcement will take place March 14 at 11 a.m. ET.

According to Kerrang!, fans think the words that are visible in the video indicate what the band is announcing. The word “Nobody” can be seen written on a wall in all caps, while on the opposite wall you can see the phrase “Life is but a dream.” Fans believe the latter is an album title, while “Nobody” is the first single.

A7X’s last album was 2016’s The Stage. In 2020, frontman M. Shadows told Kerrang! that their new album “sounds nothing like The Stage,” adding, “It’s a completely new direction, and it sounds nothing like anything we’ve done. That’s all I’ll say about it: it’s over the top, and it’s very eclectic and wild!”

The band is scheduled to perform at the Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple festivals later this year.

