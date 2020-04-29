OH YOU KANSANS!

A Kansas man is being treated after he downed a cleaning product over the weekend.
The incident was part of a 40 percent spike in clean product poisonings that have been reported since President Donald Trump say disinfectants could be effective in fighting the coronavirus, says Lee Norman, secretary for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Norman says the increased tally includes “a fellow over the weekend who drank a product because of the advice he’d received.”
During an April 23rd coronavirus briefing, Trump said, “I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in one minute, and is there a way you can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning?” A White House spokesman later said Trump was only being sarcastic when he made the comment.