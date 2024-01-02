Oh yeah! Bring Me the Horizon launches presave for “Kool-Aid” single

Much like the Kool-Aid Man, Bring Me the Horizon is bursting into 2024 with new music.

The English rockers have launched a presave for an upcoming single called “Kool-Aid.” The track doesn’t yet have an exact release date, but Horizon teases that it’s “coming soon.”

“Kool-Aid,” which frontman Oli Sykes has been teasing over the past few weeks, follows BMTH’s trio of 2023 singles: “LosT,” “AmEN!” and “DArkSide.” It will mark the first Horizon release following the departure of longtime keyboardist Jordan Fish, who parted ways with the band in December.

Bring Me the Horizon’s 2024 plans are also expected to include the release of their Post Human: NeX GEn project, the follow-up to 2020’s Post Human: Survival Horror.

