LINCOLN–(KFOR May 1)–An officer-involved shooting in west Lincoln on Monday afternoon is under investigation.

According to authorities, one suspect was taken to the hospital with injuries following the incident near NW 27th and West “O” Street. No officers were hurt in the shooting. Portions of West “O” Street westbound at Highway 77 have been blocked off for the time being.

Lincoln Police and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office were holding a 4pm news conference near the scene about what they have so far in the investigation. We’ll have more information during Lincoln’s Morning News Tuesday morning with Schmidt, Carol and Jeff on KFOR and at kfornow.com.