Off-Duty Member of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Involved In Collision With 9-year-old Bicyclist

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 12)–An off-duty member of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office was allegedly involved in an accident Wednesday night where a 9-year-old girl on a bike was hit, Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said on Friday.

It happened in the 800 block of West Jennifer Drive, which is in the Highlands area of northwest Lincoln. Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin was driving his personal truck at the time he apparently struck the girl and her bike.

The girl was taken to a hospital with what are described as serious, but not life-threatening injuries. An investigation is ongoing and Houchin is cooperating in the investigation, according to Ewins.

“As with any incident regarding Lancaster Sheriff’s Office employees, an internal investigation will be conducted to determine if policies were violated and they will take appropriate action,” Ewins said.

Chief Ewins also offered best wishes to the girl and her family, wishing for “a quick and speedy recovery.”