NWS Confirms Tornado hit Martell on Saturday

MARTELL—(KFOR July 30)—Saturday morning’s severe storms that moved through central and eastern Nebraska did produce at least two tornadoes, one of which struck southwest of Lincoln.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado struck the south end of Martell in southwestern Lancaster County, heavily damaging an AirBnB owned and ran by Rhiannon Svitak and her husband.

Svitak told KFOR News on Sunday afternoon a family from Missouri in town for a wedding in Roca was staying in the AirBnB when the storm hit. All five people were not hurt and Svitak said she’s thankful everyone was okay.

