LINCOLN–(KFOR May 30)–Dr. Susan Fritz has been named the interim president of the University of Nebraska. She’ll take over on August 15th, after current President Hank Bounds leaves the job. Fritz is currently the executive vice president and provost, as well as dean of the graduate college. Regents President Tim Clare of Lincoln said Fritz is the perfect candidate since she knows the university inside out, and also will be the first female top administrator of the university.