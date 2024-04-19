NU Regents Approve of Alcohol Sales at Nebraska Baseball and Softball Games

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 19)–The University of Nebraska Board of Regents on Friday approved of a proposal to sell alcohol at Husker baseball and softball games.

Regents voted 5-2 to allow alcohol sales, where the beer taps will be turned on in time for Friday’s start of a three-game weekend series between Nebraska and Maryland at Hawks Field/Haymarket Park. Only Omaha Regent Barbara Weitz and Regent Kathy Wilmot of Beaver City voted against the proposal. Wilmot this move counters to the university’s push to connect with young people and their families. This approval only improves the gameday experience for adult Husker fans.

“You’re only talking about the adult fans, I’m sorry,” Wilmot said. “You’re forgetting the family aspect, you’re forgetting the kids.”

Lincoln Regent Tim Clare said putting the profits from alcohol sales into improvements at Haymarket Park was a “positive thing.”

“Establishing our own baseball field would have been an enormous expense,” Clare added.

The university said all proceeds would be invested back into Haymarket Park, which is over two decades old, as part of a deal between the University and NEBCO, who also helps run the stadium.

Interim University of Nebraska President Chris Kabourek noted that there have been no significant alcohol-related fan incidents at other Husker events at which alcohol has been permitted, including men’s and women’s basketball games at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Volleyball Day in Nebraska, and the Big Ten wrestling championships. The University said they’re committed to investing in alcohol awareness programs for students.