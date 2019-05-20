NU President Search Committee Forming

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents is seeking nominations of students, faculty, staff, alumni, supporters and members of the public to serve on a Presidential Search Advisory Committee that will play a key role in the selection of NU’s next president. University President Hank Bounds has announced that his last day on the job will be August 14.

The Presidential Search Advisory Committee will help gather and provide stakeholder input on the profile for the next president, define the priority issues facing the university in the coming years, and work with an executive search firm, according to the Regents statement. Much of the committee’s work likely will take place during the summer and fall months.

Nominations should be submitted to presidentsearch@nebraska.edu by close of business on May 31.

Regents Chairman Tim Clare of Lincoln, Regent Elizabeth O’Connor of Omaha, Regent Howard Hawks of Omaha and Regent Paul Kenney of Kearney will review nominations for the Presidential Search Advisory Committee in early June and recommend the initial membership of the committee for consideration at the Board’s June 28 meeting.

The Board is also inviting the public to send e-mails outlining the qualities, characteristics and skills they would like to see in NU’s next leader. Feedback can be submitted to presidentsearch@nebraska.edu.

