NU Board of Regents to Hold Special Meeting May 31

When the University of Nebraska Board of Regents hold a special meeting on May 31, one of the items they will discuss deals with putting NU President Ted Carter in a position to provide policy direction and oversight of Husker Athletics.

Ultimately, it would put the Regents in closer proximity to the decisions made by the athletic department. It’s a proposed bylaw revision brought forth by Lincoln Regent Tim Clare and Beatrice Regent Rob Schafer.

Clare has directed Carter and Senior Vice President/Chief Financial Officer Chris Kabourek to prepare a presentation for the special Board meeting that covers the following:

The university’s current fiscal picture, including campus shortfalls.

The university’s cash position.

Short- and long-term projections for revenue. The university’s day-to-day operations are primarily funded by state appropriations and tuition dollars.

Short- and long-term projections for spending, including salaries and the impact of ongoing inflation.

Steps the university has taken in recent years to find budget efficiencies, reduce spending and enhance revenue.

Other elements that impact budget planning, such as demographic trends and enrollment management.

A final vote on the change would happen June 22 and, if approved, it would go into effect July 1.