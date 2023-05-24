104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

NU Board of Regents to Hold Special Meeting May 31

May 23, 2023 9:56PM CDT
When the University of Nebraska Board of Regents hold a special meeting on May 31, one of the items they will discuss deals with putting NU President Ted Carter in a position to provide policy direction and oversight of Husker Athletics.

Ultimately, it would put the Regents in closer proximity to the decisions made by the athletic department. It’s a proposed bylaw revision brought forth by Lincoln Regent Tim Clare and Beatrice Regent Rob Schafer.

Clare has directed Carter and Senior Vice President/Chief Financial Officer Chris Kabourek to prepare a presentation for the special Board meeting that covers the following:

  • The university’s current fiscal picture, including campus shortfalls.
  • The university’s cash position.
  • Short- and long-term projections for revenue. The university’s day-to-day operations are primarily funded by state appropriations and tuition dollars.
  • Short- and long-term projections for spending, including salaries and the impact of ongoing inflation.
  • Steps the university has taken in recent years to find budget efficiencies, reduce spending and enhance revenue.
  • Other elements that impact budget planning, such as demographic trends and enrollment management.

A final vote on the change would happen June 22 and, if approved, it would go into effect July 1.