NU Board of Regents to Hold Special Meeting May 31
May 23, 2023 9:56PM CDT
When the University of Nebraska Board of Regents hold a special meeting on May 31, one of the items they will discuss deals with putting NU President Ted Carter in a position to provide policy direction and oversight of Husker Athletics.
Ultimately, it would put the Regents in closer proximity to the decisions made by the athletic department. It’s a proposed bylaw revision brought forth by Lincoln Regent Tim Clare and Beatrice Regent Rob Schafer.
Clare has directed Carter and Senior Vice President/Chief Financial Officer Chris Kabourek to prepare a presentation for the special Board meeting that covers the following:
- The university’s current fiscal picture, including campus shortfalls.
- The university’s cash position.
- Short- and long-term projections for revenue. The university’s day-to-day operations are primarily funded by state appropriations and tuition dollars.
- Short- and long-term projections for spending, including salaries and the impact of ongoing inflation.
- Steps the university has taken in recent years to find budget efficiencies, reduce spending and enhance revenue.
- Other elements that impact budget planning, such as demographic trends and enrollment management.
A final vote on the change would happen June 22 and, if approved, it would go into effect July 1.