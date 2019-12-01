NSP: Warning To Those Traveling In the Nebraska Panhandle

Officials with the Nebraska State Patrol are warning against travel in the state’s Panhandle region, where strong winds and snow are creating blizzard-like conditions.
A long stretch of Interstate 80 was closed in both directions from the Wyoming state line for about 100 miles. Wind-whipped snow made the roadways virtually impassable.
Several other roads and highways also were shut down in western Nebraska.
Some parts of western Nebraska were expected to get up to 8 inches of snow, made worse by wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
