      Weather Alert

NSP: Warning To Those Traveling In the Nebraska Panhandle

Dec 1, 2019 @ 8:14am

Officials with the Nebraska State Patrol are warning against travel in the state’s Panhandle region, where strong winds and snow are creating blizzard-like conditions.

A long stretch of Interstate 80 was closed in both directions from the Wyoming state line for about 100 miles. Wind-whipped snow made the roadways virtually impassable.

Several other roads and highways also were shut down in western Nebraska.

Some parts of western Nebraska were expected to get up to 8 inches of snow, made worse by wind gusts of up to 60 mph.

 

READ MORE: State Patrol Launches Thanksgiving “Click It Or Ticket Campaign 

Blaze Events
Vampire Weekend
3 months ago
Hella Mega Tour
3 months ago
Fitz and the Tantrums
2 months ago
KISS
2 weeks ago
Blaze BDay Bash 2020!
1 month ago