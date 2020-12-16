November Traffic Fatality Toll
(KFOR NEWS December 16, 2020) In November, 13 people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation those 13 fatalities occurred in 12 fatal crashes. 4 of the 11 vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, 2 were using seatbelts, and 5 had seatbelt usage marked as unknown. 10 fatalities were in rural locations. There was a single fatality on the interstate, 7 on other highways, and 5 on local roads. Icy roads were a contributing factor in 3 of the fatality crashes. 2 of the fatalities were motorcyclists.
COMPARISON WITH PREVIOUS YEARS
|JANUARY – NOVEMBER
|FATALITIES
|FATAL CRASHES
|% CHANGE v. 2020
(FATALITIES)
|2020
|215
|202
|
|2019
|227
|197
|+6.0
|2018
|214
|186
|-1.0
|2017
|207
|191
|-4.0
|2016
|196
|174
|-9.0
|2016-2019 Avg.
|211
|187
|-2.0
- There were 19 fatalities in November of 2019.
- Only 32 of the 165 vehicle occupants killed during 2020 were using seatbelts.
READ MORE: LUX Center For The Arts Delivers Art Supplies To Little Free Pantries And Libraries In North Lincoln