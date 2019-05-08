Northern Nebraska Flood Victims Told Damage Relief is Limited

People who suffered losses when the Spencer Dam failed in northern Nebraska flooding during March have received more bad news: Nebraska law limits the liability of the dam’s owner.

The Nebraska Public Power District says the March 14 collapse was due to the Niobrara River flood and massive chunks of ice. The home of a man who lived below the dam, Kenny Angel, was swept away, and His body still has not been found.

Homeowners, farmers and businesses were told Monday evening, at a meeting in Niobrara, that state law limits the district liability to $1 million per claim and $5 million per event. Knox County already has listed more than $17 million in damages from the dam’s failure.