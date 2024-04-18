NO Smokes FOR YOU!

The United Kingdom’s Members of Parliament have put their stamp of approval on a bill that calls to make smoking illegal for a big part of the population.

If it’s passed, the so-called “Tobacco and Vapes Bill” will make it illegal for anyone born after 2008 to purchase or use tobacco products. Under the legislation, the smoking age will be raised every year until it excludes everyone born in 2009 or later, according to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. That means every U.K. resident who’s now 15 or younger may never be able to legally purchase cigarettes.

The measure also sets fines for retailers that sell tobacco and vaping products to underage people and establishes a special government division to combat black market cigarettes, Sunak says.