No More Paper Money?

In another effort to keep track of OUR MONEY. You know, so they can keep track of money you don’t report? Like when you sell something, privately? Or work on the side? At least that’s the way I see this…..

The Treasury Department is looking into the creation of an all-digital form of U.S. currency.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says a ‘digital dollar’ could help with aspects of modern banking that are “too slow or too expensive”.

The digital dollars would be connected directly to the Federal Reserve rather than a commercial bank.

Earlier this year, President Biden signed an executive order directing agencies to look into regulating digital assets.