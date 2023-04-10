No Dull Moment For LFR Crews Handling Three Major Fire Calls on Easter Weekend

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 10)–It was a busy Easter weekend for Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

First, around 10:30pm Saturday, LFR was called to a home in the area north of about 32nd and Old Cheney where heavy fire was found on the back side of the house and the high winds further accelerated it into the attic space. Improperly discarded cigarette is to blame for that fire, which caused $250,000 in damage.

Then early Sunday afternoon, an improperly discarded cigarette caused a fire at a mobile home off of 37th and Cornhusker. Damage amounts are around $75,000. Shortly before 3:30 Sunday afternoon, LFR was called to a garage fire at 68th and Vine, which was caused by an ember from a fire pit. Damage estimates there around $45,000.

LFR Captain Nancy Crist says in all three fire events, no one was hurt and everyone was able to escape.