Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger buys guitarist Ryan Peake Trans Am for 50th birthday

Jeremy Chan/Getty Images

Nickelback guitarist Ryan Peake was certainly living like a “Rockstar” for his 50th birthday, with a little help from Chad Kroeger.

To celebrate Peake’s milestone b-day, Kroeger bought his bandmate a Pontiac Firebird Trans Am car.

“It’s Ryan Peake’s 50th birthday coming up, and that’s a big one,” Kroeger says in a video posted to Nickelback’s Twitter. “You never know what you’re gonna get someone for their 50th birthday. So I went a little nuts, and got him this.”

Cut to Kroeger handing Peake the keys to his new ride, which features the iconic Firebird logo on the hood.

Perhaps Peake can give the rest of Nickelback a ride in his new car to Canada’s upcoming Juno Awards, during which the band will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. The ceremony takes place March 13.

