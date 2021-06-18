Neighborhood Pools Offering Family Swim Nights
Lincoln, NE (June 18, 2021) The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department reminds the public that all neighborhood pools offer Family Swim Nights from 6 to 8 p.m. The fee is $9 per family and the schedules are as follows:
- Mondays: Belmont and Eden pools
- Tuesdays: Arnold Heights and Eden pools
- Wednesdays: Irvingdale pool
- Fridays: Arnold Heights, Ballard, Irvingdale and Woods pools
The free sprayground at Trago Park, North 22nd and “U” streets, is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week through Labor Day. The sprayground at Woods Park, South 33rd and “J” streets, has the same hours and admission fee as the Woods Pool.
Summer public pool locations and hours are as follows:
Star City Shores Aquatic Center
- 4375 S 33rd Ct., 402-441-6670, 12:30 to 7 p.m. weekdays and 1 to 6 p.m. weekends
University Place Aquatic Center
- 2000 N 48th, 402-441-7834, 1 to 7 p.m. weekdays and 1 to 6 p.m. weekends
Highlands Aquatic Center
- 5511 NW 12th, 402-441-7800, 1 to 7 p.m. weekdays and 1 to 6 p.m. weekends
Neighborhood pools are open daily 1 to 6 p.m.
- Arnold Pool, 4000 NW. 46th Street, 402-441-7829
- Ballard Pool, 3901 N. 66th Street, 402-441-7898
- Belmont Pool, 12th and Manatt streets, 402-441-7826
- Eden Pool, 4400 Antelope Creek, 402-441-7827
- Irvingdale Pool, 1900 Van Dorn Street, 402-441-7828
- Woods Pool, 33rd and “J” streets, 402-441-7782
