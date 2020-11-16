Nebraska Voter Opinions Mixed
Lincoln, NE (November 16, 2020) Voters in Nebraska made their pick for president while holding mixed views about the country’s direction, according to an expansive Associated Press survey of the American electorate.
The race between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden concluded as the nation remains in the throes of a global public health crisis and mired in the economic downturn it brought on. AP VoteCast found that 49% of Nebraska voters said the U.S. is on the right track and 50% of voters said it is headed in the wrong direction.
Here’s a snapshot of who voted and what matters to them, based on preliminary results from AP VoteCast, a nationwide survey of about 133,000 voters and nonvoters — including 1,445 voters and 219 nonvoters in Nebraska — conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.
TRUMP VS BIDEN
In the race for president, Voters under 45 were split between Trump and Biden. Older voters were more likely to support Trump.
Voters without a college degree were more likely to back Trump over Biden while college-educated voters were divided between Trump and Biden.
Voters in cities were more likely to favor Biden over Trump. Both suburban voters and voters in small towns and rural areas were more likely to back Trump over Biden.
RACE FOR SENATE
In the race for U.S. Senate, Both voters under 45 and older voters were more likely to favor Ben Sasse over Chris Janicek.
Sasse led Janicek among both voters without a college degree and college-educated voters.
Both suburban voters and voters in small towns and rural areas were more likely to prefer Sasse over Janicek. Voters in cities were split.
FACING THE PANDEMIC
The coronavirus pandemic has spread through the U.S. for roughly eight months, killing more than 230,000 Americans. Overall, 20% of voters said the virus in the U.S. is completely or mostly under control, and 36% said it’s somewhat under control. Forty-three percent of voters think the coronavirus is not at all under control in this country.
ON THE ISSUES
The coronavirus pandemic and the economy were top of mind for many voters in Nebraska. Thirty-four percent said the coronavirus pandemic is the most important issue facing the country today. Thirty-two percent named the economy.
Ten percent named health care, 7% named racism and 4% named law enforcement.
NATIONAL ECONOMY
Voters were more positive than negative in their assessments of the nation’s economy. Overall, 58% described economic conditions in the U.S. as excellent or good, and 42% called them not so good or poor.
STAYING AT HOME
Among registered voters who chose not to cast a ballot in Nebraska, 22% said that was because they don’t like politics generally, 19% said they don’t know enough about the candidates’ positions and 14% said their vote doesn’t matter.
In Nebraska, 62% of nonvoters were younger than 45 and 71% did not have a college degree.
Prison Housing Units On Isolation/Quarantine Status