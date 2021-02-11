Nebraska Surpasses National Average For Student Bandwidth
(KFOR NEWS February 11, 2021) Nebraska state and school district leaders have made huge strides in their efforts to improve school connectivity across the state, according to data published by nonprofit Connected Nation through its Connect K-12 program website.
“To grow our state, we have to connect the next generation of Nebraskans with digital learning opportunities,” said Governor Pete Ricketts. “We’re working to give students and teachers across Nebraska better access to high-quality internet service. The strides we’ve taken are helping schools equip our youth with the skillsets they’ll need to succeed in the 21st-century workplace.”
The state, through the leadership of Network Nebraska, has made huge improvements in school internet connectivity, particularly from 2019 to 2020. Leaders increased the number of school districts meeting or exceeding the federally recommended goal of 1 Mbps per student from 34% to 57%—a 23 percentage point improvement in just a single year (based on data as of January 31, 2021). You can find an overview of the state’s school district connectivity here: https://connectk12.org/states/NE.
“Not only has Nebraska made great strides in improving classroom connectivity within more school districts, but the state is now exceeding the national average for bandwidth per student,” said Emily Jordan, Vice President, Connect K-12. “While just 47% of school districts nationwide are meeting the 1 Mbps per student goal set by the Federal Communications Commission, 57% of Nebraska school districts are doing so. Such speeds make it possible for digital learning to take place in every classroom, every day.”
The Connect K-12 website is a FREE tool that aggregates, analyzes, and visualizes E-rate data so school district and state leaders can more easily and effectively negotiate better internet pricing and reach their connectivity goals. To learn more, visit https://connectk12.org/.
