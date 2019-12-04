Nebraska Sate Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting

On Sunday, Governor Pete Ricketts, First Lady Susanne Shore, and Nebraskans from across the state will celebrate the Christmas season with the lighting of the Nebraska State Capitol Christmas Tree at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019. The destination is at Rotunda (2nd Floor), Nebraska State Capitol, 1445 K St., Lincoln . The ceremony will be open to the public with an open house at the Governor’s Residence following the event.
