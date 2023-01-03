Nebraska Ranks #8 on List of Most Moved From States in 2022

(KFOR NEWS January 3, 2023) Nebraska has ranked #8 on the list of Most Moved from States in 2022 according to the 2022 National Movers Study by United Van Lines, the nation’s largest household goods mover. In 2022, more residents moved out of Nebraska than into the state, with 56% of moves being outbound.

The top 10 outbound states of 2022 were:

New Jersey Illinois New York Michigan Wyoming Pennsylvania Massachusetts Nebraska Louisiana California

The study and its accompanying survey, which examines the motivations and influences for Americans’ interstate moves, also revealed that the top motivation for outbound moves from Nebraska is a new job (51%). Top reason for moving into Nebraska is family. More on the study found here.

