NEBRASKA LEGISLATURE: Future Unclear For Proposal That Could Expand Unicameral

Feb 5, 2020 @ 11:30am

LINCOLN–(AP Feb. 5)–A proposal that could lead to the expansion of the Nebraska Legislature faces an uncertain future after lawmakers failed to reach a vote on it. Senators passed over the measure Wednesday after a three-hour legislative debate. It will only return for a vote if the sponsor, Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer, can show that it has at least 33 supportive senators required to overcome a filibuster. Scheer says he plans to continue discussing the issue with senators but doesn’t know whether he has the votes he needs.

