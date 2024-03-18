Nebraska, Creighton Men’s and Women’s Basketball Teams Selected to the NCAA Tournament

LINCOLN—(KFOR Mar. 17)—Two of the state of Nebraska’s three Division I schools will be represented in the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournament.

The Nebraska men were selected as the No. 8 seed in the South Region and will play No. 9 seed Texas A&M on Friday at the FedEx Forum in Memphis. Tip off time and TV designation will be determined later.

Nebraska’s allotment for tickets is already sold out. If you are interested in buying tickets to the first and second rounds, please check with the host site for availability. More ticket information can be found here.

The 2023-24 season marks the eighth time in school history that Nebraska has received an NCAA bid and the first since the 2013-14 season. The Huskers’ No. 8 seed is the highest since 1994, as the Huskers look for their first NCAA Tournament win in school history. Only the 1991 (No. 3 seed) and 1994 (No. 6 seed) teams received higher seeds than the 2023-24 Huskers. Nebraska was also a No. 8 seed in 1992.

Texas A&M is 20-14 on the season after losing to Florida in the SEC semifinals on Saturday. Nebraska leads the all-time series with the Aggies, 12-8, but the teams have not met since the 2010-11 season.

The winner of the NU/Texas A&M matchup will face the winner of the game between No. 1 seed Houston and No. 16 seed Longwood on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Husker women are the No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament opening round in Corvallis, Oregon on Sunday against No. 11 seed Texas A&M. The winner will face the winner of the game between No. 3 Oregon State and No. 14 Eastern Washington.