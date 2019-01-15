NE Corrections Dept. Progress Report Highlights

Nebraska Department of Corrections Director, Scott . Frakes released the 2018 Strategic Plan Progress Report for the NDCS. The report summarizes accomplishments achieved in the final fiscal year of the agency’s 2015-2018 strategic plan. The structure of the report includes a number of outcomes, by which the agency has measured progress in the following five areas: reentry and rehabilitation, collaborative community relationships, one team-one vision, transforming corrections and transparency and accountability.
Outcomes include:
- Increases in the number of people who complete violence reduction programming
- Boosting the number of inmate screenings conduced in the first 30 days
- Grants awarded to community partners for funding reentry programs
- Reducing the number of staff assaults resulting in serious injuries
- The first Prison Fellowship Academy (PFA) graduation ceremony for women in the nation
- Initiation of the Case Management Academy
- Reinvesting to expand capacity
- Process improvement projects, designed to streamline operations and save dollars
The 2019-2023 Strategic Plan is available on the NDCS website, along with the 2017-2018 Strategic Plan Progress Report.
