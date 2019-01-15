NE Corrections Dept. Progress Report Highlights

Nebraska Department of Corrections Director, Scott . Frakes released the 2018 Strategic Plan Progress Report for the NDCS.  The report summarizes accomplishments achieved in the final fiscal year of the agency’s 2015-2018 strategic plan.  The structure of the report includes a number of outcomes, by which the agency has measured progress in the following five areas: reentry and rehabilitation, collaborative community relationships, one team-one vision, transforming corrections and transparency and accountability.

Outcomes include:

  • Increases in the number of people who complete violence reduction programming
  • Boosting the number of inmate screenings conduced in the first 30 days
  • Grants awarded to community partners for funding reentry programs
  • Reducing the number of staff assaults resulting in serious injuries
  • The first Prison Fellowship Academy (PFA) graduation ceremony for women in the nation
  • Initiation of the Case Management Academy
  • Reinvesting to expand capacity
  • Process improvement projects, designed to streamline operations and save dollars

The 2019-2023 Strategic Plan is available on the NDCS website, along with the 2017-2018 Strategic Plan Progress Report.

 

