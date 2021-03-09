NDCS COVID Count Nears 550
(KFOR NEWS March 9, 2021) Four staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services are positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). Two of the staff members are employed at the Lincoln Correctional Center and one each at Community Corrections Center-Lincoln and the Omaha Correctional Center. All four staff members are self-isolating at home.
545 NDCS staff members have been diagnosed with COVID-19. 525 of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.
READ MORE: Ricketts Pans Biden’s Immigration Orders