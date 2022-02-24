National High School Finals Rodeo Generated Millions of Dollars in Revenue
(KFOR NEWS February 24, 2022) The National High School Finals Rodeo held in July at the Lancaster Event Center was an economic boom for Lincoln, Lancaster County and the entire state.
A UN-L Bureau of Business Research study found here shows the overall impact of the rodeo on the Lancaster County economy was almost $17 million. The event generated $1 1/2 million in state and local tax revenue. The local tax revenue impact was nearly $623,000 in sales, lodging, occupation and property taxes.
The National High School Finals Rodeo returns to Lincoln 2 more times this decade.
