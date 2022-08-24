National Burger Day Survey Shows America’s Burger Habits

The survey of over 1,000 people from coast to coast revealed the best level of “doneness” for a burger is medium, with 40% of respondents agreeing. More men (43.1%) than women (36.8%) were into medium doneness while more women (23.2%) than men (11.6%) wanted well-done burgers. In a cheeseburger, 15% of respondents feel the cheese should go UNDER the burger! Almost 19% of men want the cheese under the burger.

– “Drumsticks” are the clear favorite amongst wing eaters, far ahead of “flats”

o Drumsticks are the winner with 2 in 3 respondents preferring them

– Boneless wings are more popular than bone-in wings

o Despite a clear love for drumsticks, 63.4% of respondents chose boneless over bone-in wings

– 57% of respondents say hot dogs are sandwiches

o A higher number of boomers (63.5%) say so than Gen Z (50%)

o 60% of men think a hot dog is a sandwich, while 52% of women agree

– 56.7% of respondents say grilling is the best method to prepare a hot dog

o Surprisingly, 12.6% think it is microwaving is the best way

o Grilling is 10% more popular with females (62.5%) than males (52.2%)

o 27% of those ages 18-23 feel that boiling is the best method

– 10% of Americans think that squares are the best way to cut a pizza

o While 90% agree that the traditional triangle is the best way to get a slice, 10% do like the squares

– 47.5% of respondents put pineapple on their pizza, meaning just 52.5% of pizzas are safe from certain doom

o 60% of those 18-23 will not put pineapple on their pizza

– 18% of Americans eat pizza with a fork and knife

– 3 in 4 prefer the crispiness of edge brownies while 24% want 100% gooiness of the center brownies. Good thing there are 4 edges and 1 center per tray