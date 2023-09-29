Narcotics Task Force Arrests Man on Drug-Related Offenses

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 29)–A 33-year-old Lincoln man was arrested on Wednesday night for having drugs and cash with him in the parking lot of the Walmart near 84th and Nebraska Parkway.

Lincoln Police say Waltrivelish Watson was contacted by the Narcotics Task Force, where he allegedly had five grams of suspected cocaine and $823 cash on him. A search warrant later served at Watson’s home uncovered a semi-automatic rifle, a handgun, nearly 40 grams of cocaine, half-a-pound of marijuana and $844 cash.

Watson, who is a convicted felon, was arrested on several charges, including possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.