Murray Hired to Lead Huskers Athletic Fund
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Apr. 15)–The Nebraska Athletic Department has hired Ben Murray as Senior Associate Athletic Director for Development. In his role at Nebraska, Murray will lead the Huskers Athletic Fund team which serves as the fundraising arm for Husker Athletics.
Murray is a proven leader in the college athletics fundraising industry and brings nearly two decades of experience to Nebraska. Murray comes to Nebraska after spending the past 11 years at West Virginia, including serving the last four years as a Senior Associate Athletics Director and the Executive Director of the Mountaineer Athletic Club.
“I am excited to have Ben Murray join our Nebraska family to lead our fundraising efforts,” Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said. “Throughout his career, Ben has shown the ability to lead and organize an athletic development office, while also being able to build great relationships with donors and fans. I look forward to Ben getting settled in Lincoln and him being a key part of our team.”
A native of Elkhart, Kan., Murray will lead all fundraising efforts for Husker Athletics, including overseeing all annual giving, major gifts and premium seating initiatives. He will also oversee the Huskers Athletic Fund staff.
“Ben’s energy and passion for college athletics was evident throughout the interview process,” Nebraska Senior Deputy Athletic Director Garrett Klassy said. “Ben will be a great asset for Nebraska Athletics and be a key part of our team as we continue to strive to provide a first-rate experience for our student-athletes, donors and fans. Ben’s background in this part of the country makes him a great fit at Nebraska.”
Murray first joined the West Virginia staff in 2010 as a major gifts officer before becoming an Associate Athletics Director for Major Gifts and Capital Campaigns in 2012. Murray served in that capacity for five years, before being named Senior Associate Athletics Director and Executive Director of the Mountaineer Athletic Club in 2017. As executive director, Murray oversaw all aspects of fundraising for WVU Athletics as the department’s lead fundraiser.
“I am incredibly grateful to Bill Moos, Garrett Klassy and the search committee for offering me this tremendous opportunity with Nebraska Athletics,” Murray said. “My family and I are very excited to move to Lincoln and start building on the current fundraising success.
“I want to thank West Virginia University for being so wonderful to me, my wife, and three daughters over the past 11 years. We have developed many wonderful relationships during our time as Mountaineers, but we are thrilled to be joining the Huskers Family. Nebraska is a special place, and I look forward to meeting the thousands of Huskers Athletic Fund members in the future.”
Murray played a lead role in the Mountaineer Athletic Club, raising more than $127.5 million since 2017 for the betterment of West Virginia student-athletes. Individually, Murray secured more than 50 commitments yielding $41.1 million in new dollars from 2017. Murray developed, managed, and led all fundraising efforts, including the $100 million Climbing Higher capital campaign that supported and renovated a number of athletic facilities, including WVU’s football team room, football practice facility, various team meeting and locker rooms, academic centers, suite renovations and weight rooms.
Before his time at West Virginia, Murray was the Director of Athletic Development at Old Dominion for four years from 2006 to 2010. Murray also served as an associate director of athletic development at UNLV for two years and spent nearly two years in the development office at James Madison.
Murray earned a bachelor’s degree in education and sport management from the University of Kansas in 2001, and a master’s degree in education and sports administration from KU in 2003. Murray and his wife, Angela, have three daughters—Mia, Libby and Sadie.
Murray will begin his position at Nebraska on April 28.