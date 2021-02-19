Multiple Street Closures Begin Monday
(KFOR NEWS February 19, 2021) Portions of several streets will temporarily close next week for tree removals. The schedule is as follows:
- Monday, February 22, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m: South 40th Street between Sumner and Garfield streets. The sidewalks in this area will also be closed.
- Tuesday, February 23, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Westbound Sheridan Boulevard between Calvert and South 42nd streets. The sidewalk on the north side of Sheridan Boulevard in this area will also be closed.
- Wednesday, February 24 and Thursday, February 25, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day: South 27th Street between Calvert and Van Dorn streets. The sidewalk on the east side between Calvert Street and Woodsdale Boulevard will also be closed. StarTran Route 56-Sheridan bus stops in this area will be closed both days during this work.
- Friday, February 26, 8 a.m. to noon: Havelock Avenue between North 66th and North 67th streets. The sidewalks on both sides of the street in this area will also be closed. StarTran Route 41-Havelock bus stops in this area will be closed during this work.
Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.
