Multiple Street Closures Begin Monday  

Feb 19, 2021 @ 10:25am

(KFOR NEWS  February 19, 2021)   Portions of several streets will temporarily close next week for tree removals.  The schedule is as follows:

  • Monday, February 22, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m: South 40th Street between Sumner and Garfield streets.  The sidewalks in this area will also be closed.
  • Tuesday, February 23, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Westbound Sheridan Boulevard between Calvert and South 42nd streets.  The sidewalk on the north side of Sheridan Boulevard in this area will also be closed.
  • Wednesday, February 24 and Thursday, February 25, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day: South 27th Street between Calvert and Van Dorn streets.  The sidewalk on the east side between Calvert Street and Woodsdale Boulevard will also be closed.  StarTran Route 56-Sheridan bus stops in this area will be closed both days during this work.
  • Friday, February 26, 8 a.m. to noon: Havelock Avenue between North 66th and North 67th streets.  The sidewalks on both sides of the street in this area will also be closed.  StarTran Route 41-Havelock bus stops in this area will be closed during this work.

Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

