Movie Marathons in November

You’ll have plenty of chances to catch National Lampoon’s ‘Christmas Vacation’ and ‘Elf’ in November.

WarnerMedia says that each of the two holiday films will be airing for 24 hours straight in November.

The announcement is part of an overall rollout of holiday programming all month long on TNT and TBS, featuring a variety of other movies including, ‘A Christmas Story,’ ‘The Polar Express,’ and ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas.’

TBS will air “Elf” for 24 hours on Saturday, Nov. 26.