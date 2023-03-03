Motionless in White adds saxophone to “Werewolf” for new “Synthwave Edition”

Roadrunner Records

Motionless in White has released a new version of the band’s song “Werewolf.”

The updated recording is dubbed the “Synthwave Edition,” which accentuates the song’s already significant ’80s influence. It also features a bonus saxophone solo, courtesy of musician Saxl Rose.

You can listen to “Werewolf: Synthwave Edition” now via digital outlets.

The original “Werewolf” appears on Motionless in White’s new album, ﻿Scoring the End of the World﻿, which was released last June. It also includes the single “Masterpiece.”

