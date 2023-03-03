Motionless in White adds saxophone to “Werewolf” for new “Synthwave Edition”
March 3, 2023 3:00PM CST
Motionless in White has released a new version of the band’s song “Werewolf.”
The updated recording is dubbed the “Synthwave Edition,” which accentuates the song’s already significant ’80s influence. It also features a bonus saxophone solo, courtesy of musician Saxl Rose.
You can listen to “Werewolf: Synthwave Edition” now via digital outlets.
The original “Werewolf” appears on Motionless in White’s new album, Scoring the End of the World, which was released last June. It also includes the single “Masterpiece.”
