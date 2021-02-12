Mother and Infant Escape Flames
(KFOR NEWS February 12, 2021) A mother and her infant were able to escape flames when their mobile home caught fire Thursday afternoon. Firefighters helped rescue the family’s two dogs.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue says the fire at 2545 Theresa Street, southwest of 27th and Cornhusker Highway, started around 2:30 p.m. The fire started in the living room, but the cause is still being investigated. The home is a total loss.
