More Closures Due To Flooding

(KFOR NEWS  May 26, 2019)  NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (AP) – Only weeks after reopening in the wake of historic flooding along the Missouri River in March, Interstate 29 on and off ramps for Highway 2 in southwest Iowa have again closed due to flooding. Highway 2 connects southwest Iowa to Nebraska City, Nebraska, over the Missouri River. The Omaha World-Herald reports that as of Saturday morning, floodwater was covering the ramps to the highway from I-29. Flooding has also closed numerous other I-29 ramps from Council Bluffs south for nearly 70 miles. Officials warn Southbound I-29 travelers will have no gas station access from Council Bluffs until reaching Rock Port, Missouri.

