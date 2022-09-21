Monthly Rent In Lincoln

(KFOR NEWS September 21, 2022) A new national report from Rent.com shows apartments are renting in Lincoln right now from just under $1,000 to just over $1,800.

Rent for a 2-bedroom apartment in Lincoln averages $1,400…7% higher than a year ago.

University Place is the hottest neighborhood showing 3 bedroom apartments are up 83% compared to a year ago at almost $1,800 a month. The West A Street neighborhood is a distance second, with rent up by 15% to nearly $1,200 a month.

