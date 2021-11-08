Missing Inmate Returned To NDCS
(KFOR NEWS November 8, 2021) An inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) has been returned to the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS).
Michael Fitzgerald was picked up by members of the Lincoln Police Department early on the morning of November 4th. He was reported missing the previous day.
Fitzgerald started his sentence on December 1, 2010. He was sentenced 16 to 22 years on two charges of burglary out of Wayne County. He has a tentative release date of April 28, 2022.
CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.
READ MORE: Various Street Closures Scheduled Beginning Monday For Railroad Repairs