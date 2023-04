Metallica continued their four-night residency on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Wednesday with a classic.

The band performed 1986’s “Master of Puppets” for the late night audience.

Previously, Metallica performed 1991’s “Holier Than Thou” and “Lux Æterna,” which is off their latest album “72 Seasons.”

Metallica will wrap up its time with Kimmel on Thursday night.