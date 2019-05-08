Mayor-Elect Gaylor Baird Announces Key Staff Appointments

Mayor-Elect Leirion Gaylor Baird announced Wednesday that Lancaster County Commissioner Jennifer Brinkman will assist her transition team and serve as Chief of Staff in the new administration.

“I am thrilled to bring Jennifer Brinkman on as my Chief of Staff. She has invaluable experience, broad knowledge of the issues, and an ability to get things done that will serve our city well. I am excited to partner with her to make life even better for all who call Lincoln home,” said Gaylor Baird.

Brinkman will resign from the Lancaster County Board on May 20th, the day of the Mayor-Elect’s inauguration.

Mayor-Elect Gaylor Baird also announced that former Nebraska Lieutenant Governor Kim Robak will serve as the voluntary Chair of her transition team. Robak served as Lt. Governor under Governor Ben Nelson from 1993 to 1999. She has served as both Vice President for External Affairs and Corporation Secretary for the University of Nebraska.

Gaylor Baird said additional personnel decisions related to the incoming administration will be announced in the coming weeks.