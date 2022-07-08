MASTER is BACK!

James Hetfield plays the opening riff to "Hardwired" during Metallica's show at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Thanks to its inclusion in the season finale of Stranger Things, Metallica’s 1986 song “Master of Puppets” has climbed back to the top of the charts — and Metallica couldn’t be happier about it.
In a message posted on Instagram Tuesday, the band’s members say they were “stoked” to hear their song in the finale’s epic bats scene. “The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level,” the message reads. “So we were beyond psyched for them to not only include ‘Master of Puppets’ in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it. How crazy cool is that?”
The resurgence of the Metallica single comes in spite of the fact that the original recording isn’t even used in the scene; instead, the character Eddie Munson performs the tune on his guitar to distract a swarm of killer bats.