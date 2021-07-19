Man Wanted On Federal Warrant Caught With Drugs, Stolen Gun
Lincoln Police captured a man wanted on an outstanding federal warrant, after they saw him on Friday, July 16, walking toward a home in the 500 block of Eldora Lane.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz says 27-year-old John Belot saw officers in the neighborhood and took off on foot. At that point, Belot was seen dropping a backpack which was then picked up by officers. Officer Bonkiewicz says investigators also found 8.8 grams of methamphetamine in the backpack, as well as a digital scale, smoking pipes with methamphetamine residue and a Glock magazine containing six 9mm rounds.
While searching Belot’s pockets, investigators said they found an additional 1.4 grams of methamphetamine, $510 and several identification cards that didn’t belong to Belot.
Belot was arrested for the following:
- Possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
- Possession of money while violating a controlled substance statute
- Possession of a firearm while violating a controlled substance statute
- Possession of a stolen firearm
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Possession of drug paraphernalia