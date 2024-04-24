Man Wanted in Walmart Robbery is in Police Custody

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 24)–Lincoln Police arrested a 37-year-old man that took off with items from Walmart off of 85th and Fremont last Friday night.

According to Captain Todd Kocian, an employee tried to stop Derek Walton from taking off. Walton allegedly showed a knife and took off with more than $80 worth of items. Follow up work by officers led to a traffic stop Monday night at 35th and Cornhusker, where Walton was tracked down and arrested for robbery and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

No one was hurt in the robbery.