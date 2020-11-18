Man Suspected In September Sex Assault Case Now In Custody
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 18)–About two months after a sexual assault reportedly happened at a Lincoln apartment, police arrested a suspect believed to have been involved.
On Tuesday night, officers showed up to a home near 31st and Starr and arrested 25-year-old Innocent Magaya for first-degree sexual assault, strangulation, false imprisonment and resisting arrest. Magaya apparently struggled and resisted officers before he was tased and taken into custody.
Police say Magaya was identified as a suspect, after the investigation started Sept. 19. No other details about that investigation have been release.