Man Suffers Head Trauma After Stepping Off a Truck Moving In a SE Lincoln Neighborhood

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 24)–Lincoln Police say a 24-year-old man is in a hospital with life-threatening injuries, after he suffered head trauma while working on spray-painting fire hydrants early Tuesday afternoon in a neighborhood west of 84th and Old Cheney.

Sgt. Chris Vollmer says the victim and another employee were riding on the bumper of a moving box truck in the 5800 block of Abigail Drive as they were moving to another fire hydrant, when he stepped off the bumper of the slow moving truck to retrieve his cellphone that he dropped.

“The victim lost his footing and struck his head when he fell to the street,” Sgt. Vollmer said on Wednesday.

Vollmer says alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors in this case.