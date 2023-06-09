Man Rescued After Being Trapped In a Cardboard Compactor

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 8)–A man working at a recycling facility near downtown Lincoln on Thursday afternoon got caught in a cardboard compactor that makes bales of cardboard that weigh up to 1,500 pounds.

This happened at Green Quest Recycling near 4th and “J” Street. LFR officials say the man was trying to dislodge something in the cardboard compactor and fell 16 feet through the machine. Power was shutoff and another worker tried to help the man because he got pinned.

LFR crews rescued the man after about 40 minutes and he was alert the whole time. He did suffer a leg injury and was taken to a Lincoln hospital.