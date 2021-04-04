Man remains hospitalized following Saturday morning stabbing
LINCOLN (Apr. 4, 2021 — KFOR) – A 23-year-old man remains in the hospital after he was stabbed in downtown Lincoln early Saturday morning.
According to LPD, the victim was with a group of individuals near 16th and Q Streets when a physical altercation broke out with another group of individuals just before 1:00 a.m. One of the individuals in the altercation pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times.
The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition.
LPD is currently trying to locate the suspect, and no arrests have been made at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.