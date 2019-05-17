Man Killed at 27th and Holdrege Identifed; LPD Asking for Public’s Help in Investigation

One person is in police custody following the investigation into Thursday’s 27th & Holdrege murder.

Lincoln police say they arrested 22-year-old Michael Dewey of Lincoln last night at a residence near 14th and South in the homicide investigation.

Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister says 47-year-old Desmond Fowler was found dead on the southeast corner of 27th and Holdrege just before 9:45 a.m. yesterday. Bliemeister says they know a disturbance near 28th and Potter earlier that morning led up to the shooting.

Lincoln police say they haven’t recovered the gun used in the shooting, and they need to talk to more witnesses. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to contact Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000.