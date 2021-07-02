Man Critically Hurt In Collision Southeast of Lincoln
BENNET–(KFOR July 2)–A near head-on crash at Highway 43 and Roca Road on Thursday morning sent a 58-year-old Nebraska City man to a Lincoln hospital with critical injuries to his legs.
Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner on Friday said a vehicle driven by Roger Hoback was left of the center line when it hit a semi going the other direction. Hoback was cited for driving left of the center line. The driver of the semi was not hurt. Hoback’s vehicle suffered significant damage.
Highway 43 was shut down to traffic for a period time late Thursday morning into Thursday afternoon to investigate the crash.