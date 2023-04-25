Man Caught on Camera Illegally Dumping Off Tires Along County Road Near Walton

WALTON, Neb.–(KFOR Apr. 25)–The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding someone responsible for dumping pickup-truck load of tires in a road side ditch late Monday afternoon near Walton.

Chief Deputy Ben Houchin on Tuesday told reporters someone driving in the area of 134th and “A” Street saw a man in his early to mid 50s driving a 1990s white Dodge Dakota pickup truck suddenly stop, then started throwing 21 tires into the ditch.

“This is a pain,” according to Houchin referring to the county having to send someone out to retrieving dumped tires at taxpayers cost. Houchin says they’ve caught people illegally disposing of tires before. It does cost a lot for businesses to properly to get rid of tires and some of those places subcontract out to people offering that type of service. Some of those subcontractors won’t pay the fee to properly get rid of tires.

“They will go out into the county and dump them,” Houchin said. Anyone caught doing this would likely get cited for littering.

LSO usually gets two to three calls a month about tires being dropped off in roadside ditches, according to Houchin. If you have information about this case, call the Sheriff’s Office at 402-441-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.