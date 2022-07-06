Man Assaulted, Robbed Early Wednesday In South-Central Lincoln Neighborhood
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 6)–Police are investigating a robbery reported early Wednesday morning in a south-central Lincoln neighborhood, where a man was attacked when he went to meet a woman.
Investigators say the victim, a 30-year-old man, had arranged to meet an unknown woman around 12:30am in Neighbors Park, near 30th and “D” Street. The woman told the victim to go to a nearby alleyway, where four unknown men assaulted him. The victim was able to run away, hearing his car alarm as one of the suspects broke the driver’s side window of his vehicle with a rock.
Police say the victim reported that $500 cash and several other items were taken from inside his car.
The investigation is ongoing and if you have information on this robbery, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.